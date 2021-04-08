Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-2 lane closed for emergency bridge railing repairs

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

April 7, 2021 -- US-2 will be reduced to one alternating lane of traffic at the bridge over the Millecoquins River in Mackinac County starting today while the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) begins emergency bridge railing repairs. The repairs are necessary for the continued safe operation of the bridge.

MDOT plans to have the work completed and all lanes reopened by Memorial Day. Temporary signals will be in place until repairs are complete.

