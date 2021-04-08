Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet April 14

The Wyoming PSCC will meet via videoconference for its regular business meeting on April 14 at 3 p.m. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda.
To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.
For more information about these meetings, please contact the PSCC secretary at (307) 777 4015 or by email.
