MDE Announces 2021 Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year Finalists
NEWS RELEASE
For Immediate Release: April 7, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the finalists for the 2021 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.
The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community. The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education in the state.
The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. The recipient also will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
The recipients will be announced Thursday, April 29 at 4 p.m. during a virtual ceremony.
2021 Mississippi Administrator of the Year Finalists
District 1 Finalist: Mark Enis, Principal
Tupelo Middle School, Tupelo School District
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mr. Enis believes “to first love the student, stimulate their minds, and instill within them a thirst for knowledge and lifelong learning.”
District 2 Finalist: LaMarlon Wilson, Principal
O.M. McNair Middle School, MS Achievement School District
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mr. Wilson believes “that all students come with skills, desires and experiences that will enable them to have enriched instructional opportunities.”
Congressional District 3 Finalist: Alicia Conerly,
Principal Monticello Elementary School, Lawrence County School District
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mrs. Conerly believes “education is at a critical and pivotal stage, where every decision made on behalf of educators and students can either be progressive or regressive. Her motto is STAND UP and ADVOCATE FOR ALL”
Congressional District 4 Finalist: Mandy Lacy, Principal
DeLisle Elementary School, Pass Christian School District
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mrs. Lacy believes “that all students can learn when actively engaged in the learning process.”
2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalists
Congressional District 1 Finalist: Leslie Tally, Teacher,
Lawhon Elementary School, Tupelo School District (2nd grade English Language Arts)
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mrs. Tally believes: “all children deserve the opportunity to develop cognitively, socially, emotionally, and physically in a risk-free learning environment.”
Congressional District 2 Finalist: Jason Provine, Teacher
O’Bannon High School, Western Line School District (9th and 11th grade Social Studies)
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mr. Provine believes: “that students learn best when they are invested and that begins and ends with him sacrificing himself for the growth of others.”
Congressional District 3 Finalist: Janna Paes, Teacher
Starkville High School, Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District (10th – 12th grade Social Studies)
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Ms. Paes believes: “that the content will not be truly effective until positive relationships with students are formed.”
Congressional District 4: Mason Smith, Teacher
Lumberton High School, Lamar County School District (11th – 12th grade Social Studies)
Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mr. Smith believes: “teaching and education involve a desire that everyone live a life of purpose, and teachers should be intentional in every aspect of life and that this intentionality must transfer into the classroom.”