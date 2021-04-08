MDE Announces 2021 Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year Finalists

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 7, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the finalists for the 2021 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community. The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. The recipient also will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The recipients will be announced Thursday, April 29 at 4 p.m. during a virtual ceremony.

2021 Mississippi Administrator of the Year Finalists

District 1 Finalist: Mark Enis, Principal Tupelo Middle School, Tupelo School District Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mr. Enis believes “to first love the student, stimulate their minds, and instill within them a thirst for knowledge and lifelong learning.” District 2 Finalist: LaMarlon Wilson, Principal O.M. McNair Middle School, MS Achievement School District Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mr. Wilson believes “that all students come with skills, desires and experiences that will enable them to have enriched instructional opportunities.” Congressional District 3 Finalist: Alicia Conerly, Principal Monticello Elementary School, Lawrence County School District Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mrs. Conerly believes “education is at a critical and pivotal stage, where every decision made on behalf of educators and students can either be progressive or regressive. Her motto is STAND UP and ADVOCATE FOR ALL” Congressional District 4 Finalist: Mandy Lacy, Principal DeLisle Elementary School, Pass Christian School District Personal Philosophy Snapshot: Mrs. Lacy believes “that all students can learn when actively engaged in the learning process.”

2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalists