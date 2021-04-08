Union Theological Seminary Utilizes Asset Software for Better Tracking

We are the Complete Barcode Solution for any type of organization. See how a Union Theological Seminary used our Asset Software.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 1836, Union Theological Seminary (UTS) is the oldest independent seminary in the United States and serves as the birthplace of the Black theology, womanist theology, and other theological movements. Once UTS started to renovate one of their dorm buildings, they determined it was necessary to have an Asset Tracking software that could handle their new furniture, IT equipment, and building mechanicals. In addition to barcode-based tracking, UTS needed a fully-configurable software that was also expandable for growth as needed, such as for other buildings on campus.After discovering ASAP Systems , Union Theological Seminary experienced many benefits including:- Training and Support- Traceability and Tracking of Items- Simple Barcode Solution- User-Friendly Interface for All EmployeesOur Barcode-Based Asset Tracking Software proved to be the best solution for Union Theological Seminary as they now have a streamlined process for their new dorm building. For both the present and the future, our software will help UTS manage their important assets for more buildings and classrooms to come. Now, valuable resources, like time, can be optimized elsewhere.Stay tuned for more cutting edge technology and benefits from ASAP Systems and our Asset Tracking System.About ASAP SystemsWe are ASAP Systems, a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions that uses Barcode technology with mobile Barcode scanners, smartphones, and tablets. We help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With our powerful System, businesses know 24/7 how and where Assets and Inventory are received, stored, used, and disposed of in the warehouse, field, and/or in the office. We have offices in California (headquarters) and Chicago.