Storyvine Launches Home Healthcare Kit, Continues Expansion of Self-Service Video Platform
New Pre-Built Video Templates Developed for Home Healthcare Industry to Attract Talent and Promote Agencies through Video MarketingDENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storyvine, Inc., a leading pro user-generated video platform, announced today the availability of Storyvine NOW™Home Healthcare Kit, the latest expansion of its self-service version of the original Storyvine platform. Video is increasingly important to the healthcare industry, not only to help patients (telehealth, testimonials) but to help staff (training) and the agencies who hire them (recruiting). The new kit includes four pre-built video templates designed to attract talent and promote agencies in the home healthcare industry.
Storyvine puts the audience at the heart of video storytelling by providing a video platform that guides users through the video interview process to quickly and easily produce branded content without the timely, costly burden of professional video production. Each NOW kit is designed with a specific industry in mind, including ready-made interview questions and video layouts that help customers get started filming quickly and easily. Users can simply upload brand assets, assign Storymakers, and start creating and sharing powerful, professional-quality videos online within minutes.
“Home healthcare is one of the fastest-growing business segments, but with an average turnover rate of 64 percent. Attracting and retaining talented staff has been ranked as the top challenge by home health agencies for several years, even before the pandemic,” stated Kyle Shannon, co-founder and CEO for Storyvine. “We are thrilled to introduce the new Home Healthcare Kit, and build on our progress in the healthcare space. We continue to see the impact that authentic storytelling - real people sharing real videos - can have to reduce staff turnover, attract more skilled employees, and turn agencies into preferred providers.”
The Home Healthcare Kit was developed to support the home healthcare industry with capturing video via iOS or Android smartphone in the following templates:
- Customer Testimonials: Share real, authentic stories from satisfied patient families in their own words to maximize the credibility and impact of the endorsement.
- Training: Capture a new procedure in action or real work scenarios filmed by credentialed experts in the field to keep the viewer’s attention.
- Recruiting: The home healthcare job sector is growing faster than other occupations in the United States. Showcase job benefits using authentic employee voices to attract and retain talent.
- Video Notes: Quickly create mass updates to field teams, or send a real-time response to patient families with this dynamic, video version of the sticky note.
“I look forward to using Storyvine each week. The app is simple, fun, and very easy to use. It continuously streamlines my workload while positively impacting the lives of our families and family caregivers in need,” said Brianna Watson, Clinical Consultant for Seniorlink, a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home.
In addition to the pre-built VideoGuide templates, the Home Healthcare Kit offers the ability to produce unlimited videos with personalized branding, access to two program managers and up to 50 Storymakers a month, and publish directly to YouTube.
About Storyvine
Storyvine is a Denver-based pro user-generated video platform company that helps clients create and manage short form, guided videos using nothing more than a phone and Storvyine’s Video Management platform. Founded in 2012, Storyvine’s clients include multi-nationals, corporate marketing and communications, advocacy and non-profit groups, among others, that want to use video to simplify storytelling to move the business forward. Storyvine combines distributed capture, asset management and fully automated video editing, to allow clients to capture, produce and share the insights, knowledge, and stories that define their brand.
