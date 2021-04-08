NEIGHBORHOOD SUN ANNOUNCES NEW SPECIAL PROGRAM FOR NON-PROFITS IN COMMUNITY SOLAR

Neighborhood Sun unveiled a new special offer for non-profits that own or develop community solar projects.

With this new offer, we’re moving upstream to help local non-profit organizations actually own and operate the projects that serve their communities.” — Gary Skulnik

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun, a Maryland based Benefit Corporation announced a new offer today for non-profits that develop or own community solar projects. Under the program, the company will provide at least a 20% discount on customer acquisition and management services for projects that are owned or developed by non-profit organizations. It’s a complement to its Neighbor Benefit Fund, which helps low and moderate income residents pay their bills in times of need.

“From day one we’ve been dedicated to bringing the benefits of solar to everyone, not just the select few,” said Gary Skulnik, Neighborhood Sun founder and CEO. “With this new offer, we’re moving upstream to help local organizations actually own and operate the projects that serve their communities.”

The community solar industry is dominated by large funds that own multiple projects. For non-profits that want to develop or own the solar asset, costs of acquisition and management can be a serious barrier. Neighborhood Sun is working to address those costs by offering a substantial discount.

“We hope this initial offer is just the start of opening up community solar to more non-profits,” noted Skulnik. “We invite interested parties to contact us and we’d be happy to start a dialogue right away.”

Any non-profits interested in finding out more about this offer are encouraged to contact Neighborhood Sun via email through Hello@NeighborhoodSun.Solar.

Neighborhood Sun is a Maryland B Corporation committed to bringing the promise of solar to everyone, not just the select few. The company is a national leader in expanding solar access to underserved communities to address energy equity. Through its SunEngine™ advanced software platform, it offers a flexible, secure, and fully transparent platform for solar developers or asset owners, plus a simplified enrollment experience for customers. For more information go to www.neighborhoodsun.solar