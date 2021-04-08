Azelis Scales Up Digital Service Offerings With E-Lab Roll-Outs Well Underway
The Azelis e-Lab is one of a kind. It’s a connecting experience that supports customers in creating and adapting formulations whilst providing easy access to a complete package of digital services.”ANTWERP, ANTWERP, BELGIë, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azelis, an innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution industry, is now scaling up its global e-Lab platform with the launch of its e-Lab for Personal Care and Food & Health customers in the United Kingdom and for Food & Health customers in Indonesia. In the coming months, more territories and market sectors will be onboarded on this global platform.
The launch of this platform is aligned with the company’s ambition to be the world-leading provider of digital services and insights in the industry, leading the way in customer engagement and making its e-Lab the engine for innovation through formulation. The roll-out of the Azelis e-Lab follows on the development of its global customer portal, a platform which allows easy access to Azelis’ product catalogue anytime, anywhere. Additionally, customers are able to order samples and place an order anytime and on any digital device.
Highlights & rationale
- In its ambition to become the world-leading innovation service provider for the specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution, Azelis now launches a global e-Lab platform as a value-adding solution to enrich customers’ innovation capabilities.
- The Azelis e-Lab is an important addition to the company’s customer portal which offers a central place for its customers to access data, order samples and find expert content.
- Next to sustainability and innovation, digitalization is a key pillar in Azelis’ growth strategy.
The Azelis Americas e-Lab solution was the first digital chemicals platform of this kind in the market at the time of its launch and increased business performance for the Americas, with its optimization of customers’ time-to-market. Leveraging the success and learnings from the Americas, Azelis has now developed the e-Lab solution for global roll-out in multiple markets that will take place gradually over the coming months. The new, connected e-Lab solution provides fast access to formulation and ingredient recommendations, aligned with key feedback received from customers who were first onboarded. Through the Azelis e-Lab, customers will be able to define their formulation needs 24/7 and get access to Azelis’ global network of technical experts active in more than 60 labs globally.
In July 2020, Azelis launched its customer portal to the first markets to increase work efficiency and improve customer experience. Customers benefit from having one central place where they can access data about orders, samples, formulations, and expert content – all accessible anywhere and anytime. Azelis now proudly launches its e-Lab for Personal Care and Food & Health customers in the United Kingdom and for Food & Health customers in Indonesia. Following these, new launches will be stepped up significantly in the coming months.
Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Azelis Chief Executive Officer, states:
“As part of our ambition to become a leader in digital offerings to the specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution industry, we are continuously looking into new ways to connect and provide real-time assistance to our customers. The Azelis e-Lab is one of a kind. It’s a connecting experience that supports customers in creating and adapting formulations whilst providing easy access to a complete package of digital services. The combination of our extensive, global network of 60 application labs and application experts on the one side and our growing digital ecosystem on the other allows us to connect our experts with our customers and provide them the support they need anywhere, anytime and in the way they prefer.”
Heli Kilpala, Azelis group Strategy & Digitalization Director, adds:
“One year after the roll-out of our customer portal, the Digital Team at Azelis is incredibly proud to now launch the e-Lab platform to its customers. This digital solution includes a formulations database, an intuitive flow to provide requests, easy access to recommendations, and the possibility to connect with formulation experts to get assistance, advice, and discover new ways to innovate. We are excited to offer our customers a faster, easier and more encompassing path to their next innovation.”
In its aspiration to be the world-leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution industry, Azelis has identified digitalization, innovation and sustainability as its growth drivers. Through Azelis’ connected solutions, the company is leading the way in customer engagement, whilst providing the digital insight that will drive new levels of chemical innovation. With its redefined sustainability strategy, Azelis is building a resilient, thriving and responsible business. Through these commitments, the company will meet the needs of its stakeholders, whilst also creating a positive and widespread impact on the environment and communities around the world. Innovation through formulation is Azelis’ passion and promise to every colleague, customer and partner, as the company combines products, ingredients and ideas - providing the expertise that will always matter in our changing world.
Learn more about the Azelis e-Lab here: https://solutions.azelis.com/elab/.
