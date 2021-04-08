Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury/break in and vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A401468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                           

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: Between the night of 04/03/21 and 04/06/21

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Avenue A, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and Vandalism

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

 

VICTIM: Tracy Jeffrey

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police responded to a residence on Avenue A in St Johnsbury, that was broken into and vandalized. It is believed that kids were responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with that might have seen anything or have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.

