St Johnsbury/break in and vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A401468
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: Between the night of 04/03/21 and 04/06/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Tracy Jeffrey
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police responded to a residence on Avenue A in St Johnsbury, that was broken into and vandalized. It is believed that kids were responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with that might have seen anything or have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.