St Johnsbury/break in and vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A401468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: Between the night of 04/03/21 and 04/06/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Tracy Jeffrey

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police responded to a residence on Avenue A in St Johnsbury, that was broken into and vandalized. It is believed that kids were responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with that might have seen anything or have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.