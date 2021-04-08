Mighty Paw Launches Redesigned Retractable Leash 2.0 for Stress-Free Walks
The family orientated dog gear company released a new version of its retractable dog leash that’s easy to use, tangle-free, and built to last.
Our Retractable Dog Leash 2.0 eliminates jams for a stress-free, comfortable and safe walking experience for dogs up to 110lbs.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Sport Dog Harness 2.0 and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their Retractable Dog Leash 2.0. The redesigned version of its predecessor features a one-touch, quick-lock braking system that makes it easy and convenient to control the desired leash length.
— Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw
It’s available in two sizes and comes with a 360° tangle-free swivel clip that handles even the most playful dogs up to 110lbs.
“It is with great happiness and excitement that we announce the redesigned look and feel of our Retractable Leash” said Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw. “Our Retractable Leash 2.0 features a premium 16’ reflective nylon leash tape, a durable stainless steel coil, a bonus D-ring and an ergonomic anti-slip handle. Combined, they eliminate jams for a stress-free, comfortable and safe walking experience.”
Retractable Leash 2.0 Details:
*16’ retractable tape leash
*Premium quality nylon
*Durable stainless steel coil
*Heavy duty design built to last
*One touch quick-lock braking system
*Easy to use
*360 degree swivel clip
*Tangle-free design
*Stress-free walking experience
*Reflective safety ring
*Reflective nylon leash tape
*Ultimate night time visibility
*Ergonomic anti-slip handle
*Keeps hands comfortable on long walks
*Bonus D-ring
*Holds poop bags or keys
*2 sizes for dogs up to 110 lbs
*Stylish design
*2 bright colors
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
Corey Smith
Mighty Paw
Corey@mightypaw.com
