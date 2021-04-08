Rehago’s VR Therapy Offers Paralyzed Patients a Virtual Reality Prescription via Pico Interactive’s Neo 2 Headsets

Stroke patient using Pico VR headset for therapy Stroke VR therapy with labyrinth game Various VR games for stroke therapy

The Rehago app from the German start-up ReHub GmbH helps stroke patients in rehab return to an independent life faster

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The start-up, Rehago, has developed a virtual reality therapy program for patients recovering from partial paralysis on Pico Interactive’s Neo 2 headsets. The Rehago app applies the proven principle of mirror therapy, where a mirror is used to give the illusion of normal movement in a paralyzed limb, into a virtual environment. Rehago evolved from a study project at the University Hospital of Tübingen.

A person in Germany suffers a stroke approximately every two minutes, which means roughly 260,000 people are affected every year. This is where Rehago VR therapy comes in. Rehago therapy exercises are mastered playfully in a VR environment with the help of standalone VR headsets from Pico, one of the leading global developers of innovative VR solutions for B2B use. This allows patients to practice at home and motivate them through the gamification approach.

Rehago has also adapted an idea from the gamer scene into its VR therapy - progress in healing instead of damage over time:

"In order to successfully transfer ergo therapy games into digital worlds, we had to find a way to merge the digital world and the everyday world to become unrecognizable – which is actually one of the dangers that gamers are always warned about," explains Philipp Zajac, CEO of Rehago. "Pico Interactive's powerful VR headsets allow patients to lose themselves in the virtual world, which is desirable here. VR makes it possible for patients to move around in the artificial world and playfully learn to re-target lost muscle parts. Moreover, even the addiction factor is helpful because the more attractive and realistic the games are, the greater the training success and the faster the re-entry of hemiplegic people into a self-determined life."

Between the performance of Pico's Neo 2 VR headsets and the operating comfort, patient compliance to the adherence of their doctors and therapists is increased. This shows superior potential compared to analog mirror therapy.

"We are pleased that our VR headsets can play an important part in this revolutionary rehab concept," explains Oliver Wöhler, Director Key Accounts Northern Europe from Pico Interactive. "The illusion in the mirror often only occurs through a lot of concentration. Thanks to the 4K resolution of our standalone VR headsets, this illusion occurs immediately without the need to get used to performing motor exercises playfully in a virtual environment."

The LCD displays of Pico’s VR headsets offer an unusually high resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels per eye and 818 PPI at a refresh rate of 75 Hz. The field of view is 101°. To satisfy the need for increased hygiene in healthcare, Pico’s Neo 2 headsets are made of an easy-to-clean all-PU material. The silicone head mount and front panel can also be easily disinfected with alcohol.

With the "Digital Health Care Act" (German: Digitale-Versorgung-Gesetz (DGV)), the German Bundestag has created the conditions for health apps to be available on prescription. In order to receive official approval as a digital health app (German: Digitale Gesundheitsanwendung (DiGA)) and to be included in the central registry, Rehago is currently undergoing the extensive review processes at the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (German: Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (BfArM)).



About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions that enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user-first design.”

About Rehago

Rehago is a software-based medical product designed to help hemiplegic patients return to a self-determined life more quickly and is based on the proven principle of mirror therapy. Instead of training in front of a physical mirror, patients train in a virtual environment. The immersion into a different world and the playful approach increases motivation, leading to more regular and frequent training. Both can be crucial for a positive healing process.

Rehago offers different and individually adaptable exercises. Thanks to its mobility, training can be done any time of day as well as from anywhere. Calmly and at the appropriate pace.

