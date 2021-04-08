IBA Group Partners with Amplio Technologies on Digital Transformation
IBA Group and Amplio Technologies concluded a partnership agreement to cooperate on Digital Transformation, RPA, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group and Amplio Technologies announced that they concluded a partnership agreement to cooperate on Digital Transformation, RPA, Tokenisation, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Hyperautomation, Blockchain, and Smart Contracts.
— Kirill Degtiarenko, IBA Group VP
The founders of Amplio Technologies have many years of experience in BPM & CRM consulting and in digital transformation, enabling their clients to automate manual business processes easily and efficiently.
IBA Group is an IT services expert that has been one of the key service providers for IBM for 28 years. IBA Group’s engineers plunged into Digital Business Transformation projects in 2013, when only a few people in the world realised that these technologies will be at the forefront of demand in just a couple of years.
The alliance of Amplio Technologies and IBA Group will help businesses and other organisations in the UK and Western Europe to improve operations, augment the human workforce with digital labour and create substantial savings across the board whilst improving levels of interoperability.
Amplio Technologies are experts in building strategies that improve internal and external interactions for businesses, exchange of information, and performance of functional duties. Based on conclusions by Amplio consultants, the technical aspects of these strategies will be delivered by IBA covering many of the leading global vendors, including UiPath, Automation Anywhere, BluePrism, and WorkFusion.
In addition, the partners have at their disposal EasyRPA, the IBA Group’s solution for mid-sized companies that can enjoy RPA benefits without the need to invest in licenses.
Client feedback suggests the most common barriers to entry on the path to intelligent automation are clarity of direction, license-based pricing models, implementation time, and insufficient buy-in from the top decision-makers, who do not want to go deep into technologies and methodologies. The experience and expertise in digital transformation accumulated by the two companies over several years form the basis for a partnership that can deliver and support first-class solutions to clients across different sectors and industries.
Kirill Degtiarenko, Vice President at IBA Group, says: "The IBA Group’s mission is Co-Creating a SMART Future. RPA, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence are a part of our SMART concept. We are happy that we found like-minded people at Amplio Technologies and feel excited about what we can bring to UK businesses in terms of automation and digital transformation."
Stuart McMillan, Director of Amplio Technologies, says: “Amplio was born out of the idea that automation and digital transformation need not be the preserve of large multi-nationals with sizeable budgets – with our unique approach the technology can be accessible to any organisation. We are delighted that we can now offer best of breed end-to-end solutions with our new partners IBA Group who share our vision of democratising robots to unlock scalable efficiencies for our UK and Western European clients.”
About IBA Group
IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centres in 13 countries. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, and SAP solutions, as well as IoT and RPA / ML / AI technologies. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, please visit http://ibagroupit.com
About Amplio Technologies
Amplio Technologies are experts in the application of emerging technology to unlock significant value in business activities. Headquartered in London, Amplio is passionate about taking a holistic approach, promoting collaborative effort; leveraging the inherent expertise of both people and technology to create combined efficiencies that are greater than the sum of its parts. Our Founders have over 25 years of IT transformation experience underpinned by first-class programme and project management capability. For more information, please visit https://www.ampliotechnologies.com/
