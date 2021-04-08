Increasing Funding In The Influenza Diagnostic Industry Accelerates Progress For Greatest Public Health Impact

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The major factor driving the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is increasing funding for research on influenza diagnostics. Addressing the public health impact of the influenza disease requires a proper understanding of the virus and its effect on individuals and populations. Therefore, it is important to accelerate the pace of scientific research progress that can have the greatest public health impact. Many public and private health organizations, researchers, health professionals, biopharmaceutical companies have maximized the spending for research funds or grants to reduce the risk of the emergence of an influenza pandemic. For instance, in 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, has initiated the Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs) program, a new network of research centers that will work together to develop influenza vaccines. NIAID will provide up to approximately $51 million in total first-year funding for the program, which is designed to support the CIVICs program centers over seven years.

Major players in the influenza diagnostic market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and GenMark Diagnostics.

Read More On The Global Influenza Diagnostic Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/influenza-diagnostic-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The global influenza diagnostic market is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2020 to $1.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The influenza diagnostic market is expected to reach $1.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The influenza diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented by traditional diagnostic tests into rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT), viral culture, DFA, serological assays, others. The influenza diagnostic market is also segmented by molecular diagnostic tests into reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests (INAAT), loop-mediated isothermal based amplification assays, transcription-mediated isothermal based amplification assays, other isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests, other molecular diagnostic tests and by end-user into hospitals & clinical laboratories, diagnostic reference laboratories, academic/research institutes, other end-users.

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides influenza diagnostic market overview, forecast influenza diagnostic market size and growth for the whole market, influenza diagnostic market segments, and geographies, influenza diagnostic market trends, influenza diagnostic market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Influenza Diagnostic Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3237&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market- By Test Type (RT PCR Test, Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Others), By Kit Type (PCR Machines, Equipment And Extraction Kits, Reagents), By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab, Blood, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-market

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market - By Drug Class (DNA (Nucleotide) Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Others), By Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Others), Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-viral-drug-therapy-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

