Demand for Fiber-Laser Naval Close-In Weapon System Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $3.71 billion by 2029

How Large Will The Fiber-Laser Naval Close-In Weapon System Market Be By 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the market size of the fiber-laser naval close-in weapon system in the past few years. The market is projected to rise from $1.65 billion in 2024 to $1.94 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include escalated threats from anti-ship missiles, an increase in maritime terrorism incidents, intensified focus on upgrading naval defense, growing utilization of directed energy weapons, and escalating geopolitical tensions in maritime areas.

In the coming years, rapid expansion is predicted for the fiber-laser naval close-in weapon system market, with a projected increase to $3.71 billion in 2029, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This upswing is attributable to the escalating threat posed by drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, the increasing demand for accurate naval defense systems, the rising adoption of multi-layered defense for ships, a heightened focus on low-cost defense operations, and an emphasis on energy-efficient weaponry systems. Expected advancements in the forecast period include the development of self-directed targeting capabilities, the creation of multi-layered defense integrations, compatibility with ship combat systems, incorporation of multi-sensor platforms, and modernization in beam control technologies.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fiber-Laser Naval Close-In Weapon System Market Landscape?

The escalation in global political conflicts is anticipated to spur the expansion of the fiber-laser naval close-in weapon system market. These tensions encompass disputes and conflicts between nations or regions due to political, economic, territorial, or strategic aspects, impacting worldwide relations and stability. The surge in such tensions is often precipitated by territorial disagreements where rival nations claim the same land or maritime borders, leading to heightened political and military unrest. The implementation of a fiber-laser naval close-in weapon system bolsters a country's maritime defense infrastructure, thereby serving as a strategic deterrent for geopolitical conflicts. For example, Euronews SA, a TV network based in France, reported in January 2025 that global disputes escalated in 2024, with politically motivated violence witnessing a surge of 25% compared to 2023. This led to an impact on one in every eight individuals and caused approximately 223,000 fatalities, alongside a 37% upsurge in total deaths. Consequently, this escalation in geopolitical conflicts is fuelling the expansion of the fiber-laser naval close-in weapon system market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fiber-Laser Naval Close-In Weapon System Market?

Major players in the Fiber-Laser Naval Close-In Weapon System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Defense Space And Security

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• China North Industries Group Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• Leonardo Società per Azioni

• Rheinmetall AG

• Hanwha Aerospace

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Fiber-Laser Naval Close-In Weapon System Sector?

Key players in the fiber-laser naval close-in weapon system market are striving to create innovative solutions like high-powered pulsed fiber lasers to optimize ship defense against aerial threats like drones and missiles. The use of high-powered pulsed fiber lasers, advanced technologies that release intense light bursts via optical fibers, facilitates precise, distant targeting of fast-moving dangers such as drones and missiles. For example, in July 2025, a collaboration between the United States Navy and Coherent Aerospace and Defense Inc., a US-based company in the aerospace and defense sector, resulted in the launch of the SONGBOW project. This project focuses on a shipboard laser system designed to combat drone swarms, cruise missiles, and other sophisticated aerial threats. The system consolidates various pulsed fiber laser modules into a single precision-guided beam, featuring scalable power output, sophisticated beam control, and persistent operation as long as shipboard power is accessible. Additional capabilities such as remote sensing and situational awareness are also supported by the system, enriching defense capabilities for contemporary naval vessels.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fiber-Laser Naval Close-In Weapon System Market

The fiber-laser naval close-in weapon system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Laser Source, Beam Control System, Fire Control System, Power Supply, Cooling System, Other Components

2) By Platform: Destroyers, Frigates, Corvettes, Aircraft Carriers, Other Platforms

3) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4) By Application: Defense, Homeland Security, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Naval Forces, Coast Guard, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Laser Source: Solid State Laser, Gas Laser, Semiconductor Laser, Free Electron Laser

2) By Beam Control System: Adaptive Optics System, Beam Steering System, Target Tracking System, Beam Stabilization System

3) By Fire Control System: Target Acquisition System, Weapon Aiming System, Engagement Management System, Sensor Integration System

4) By Power Supply: Battery Power Supply, Generator Power Supply, Capacitor Based Power Supply, Hybrid Power Supply

5) By Cooling System: Liquid Cooling System, Air Cooling System, Cryogenic Cooling System, Thermoelectric Cooling System

6) By Other Components: Safety Mechanisms, Diagnostic Systems, Communication Interfaces, Structural Components

View the full fiber-laser naval close-in weapon system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-laser-naval-close-in-weapon-system-global-market-report

Fiber-Laser Naval Close-In Weapon System Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for fiber-laser naval close-in weapon systems. It's anticipated that the fastest augmenting region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

