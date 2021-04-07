Human Resources Committee – Week 13, 2021

COMMITTEE ACTION

HF 302 – Child care assistance graduated eligibility phase-out

HF 302 provides a graduated phase-out program for Child Care Assistance. This state-only funded program goes into effect after the Child Care Assistance Plus (CCA Plus) program benefits end, which is at 225% of the federal poverty level (FPL). This new program will allow a family to remain eligible for child care assistance up to 250% FPL, or 275% for a family with a child or children needing special assistance. It sets up a sliding scale to determine the amount a family will cover themselves, ranging from 33% to 60%. The program must be implemented by July 1, 2022. [4/1: short form (Excused: Sweeney)]

HF 780 – Physical examinations for personnel and children in child care

HF 780 requires the Iowa Department of Human Services to allow certain licensed physicians (medicine, osteopathic medicine, chiropractic, podiatry or optometry) to perform physical examinations required for personnel and children in child care facilities. Currently, the exam must be performed by MD, DO, PA or ARNP. The bill’s definition eliminates Physician Assistants and Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioners by using the 135.1 definition of physician. An amendment adopted in Committee adds back ARNPs and PAs. [4/1: short form (No: Bolkcom, Jochum, Mathis, Trone Garriott; Excused: Sweeney)]

FLOOR ACTION

HF 390 – Fluoridation disconnection notice

HF 390 requires an owner or operator of a public water supply system to give at least 90 days’ notice prior to taking any action to permanently discontinue fluoridation in its water supply. The notice must be placed on each customer’s water bill or provided in a way that is reasonably noticeable. An amendment clarified that noncompliance is not a misdemeanor. [4/6: 47-0 (Excused: Hogg, Nunn, Schultz)]