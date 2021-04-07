Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Natural Resources Committee – Week 13, 2021

April 7, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Natural Resources & Environment Committee, Votes 0

HF 747 – Game preserve season extension for extreme weather

HF 747 would allow a game preserve to apply to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for a time extension for operating and providing hunting opportunities. The DNR may grant a variance to the operator to extend the season beyond March 31 if the precipitation for the month of January, February or March is above average for the county in which the preserve is located. Approval of the variance is at DNR’s discretion. The season may not be extended beyond April 15, which is meant to provide safety to game birds during the prime nesting season. [4/7: 44-0 (Absent: Brown, Carlin, Dawson, Hogg, Nunn, Schultz)]

