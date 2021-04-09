Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEEPSYSTEM Is Back on the Scene With a Brand New Release: Heart Away

ROMANIA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEEPSYSTEM is an artist and songwriter who focuses on creating music inspired by different genres, including electronic pop, hip-hop, and Latin, and Reggaeton. Recently, he released a brand new project titled Heart Away. This amazing studio effort stands out as DEEPSYSTEM’s peak creative work as the artist set out to embrace new sonic and creative challenges with ease. You will immediately savor the fragrance of this production, with a crisp top, and a softer texture as you reach deeper into the arrangement. The instruments collide together beautifully, and there is a lot of room to let everything breathe, like air bubbles in a perfectly expanded skyline. In addition to that, the zesty tone of the lead vocals is truly remarkable, adding a distinctive, yet subtle flavor that gives the material its distinctive signature.

With Heart Away, DEEPSYSTEM managed to take his creativity to new heights, and the quality of this production is truly astonishing. This release comes highly recommended if you do enjoy music that is melodic, yet fun to listen to in terms of energy. While many artists tend to stick to their comfort zone, this is definitely not the case for DEEPSYSTEM, who is always ready and willing to embrace new, exciting artistic possibilities with his music. Heart Away happens to be an excellent example of this, and a great introduction to DEEPSYSTEM’s astonishing musicianship. This song has a distinctive electro-pop feel in the introduction, but then it moves towards a deeper syncopated beat, which reminds me of Afro-Beat and Latin music. The song is catchy, diverse and fun to move to. You should definitely check this out if you are a fan of artists as diverse as Pitbull, Sean Paul, as well as The Weeknd, only to mention but a few. There is something quite special about this release, and DEEPSYSTEM is a true professional at what he does, channeling some of the best creative influences out there. Heart Away was written and produced by Socoliuc Andrei Marian. The song is also going to be available on opensea.io as an NFT!

Find out more about DEEPSYSTEM, and do not miss out on Heart Away. This release is available on all the major digital streaming platforms and YouTube.

Website: https://deepsystem.ro

