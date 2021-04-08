Boston Heart Diagnostics adds Diet ID to their patient platform to enhance their integrated approach to health

Boston Heart Diagnostics partners with Diet ID

DETROIT, MI, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Heart Diagnostics (BHD) is partnering with Diet ID to provide an innovative dietary assessment tool to help patients combat cardiovascular disease. Adoption of the platform follows completion of a validation study in the BHD patient population showing that Diet ID has highly significant correlation to the Food Frequency Questionnaire, which is commonly used in research.

Diet ID’s powerful, image-based dietary assessment tool, which can capture comprehensive dietary intake details in under a minute, will be available to patients through the BHD patient portal allowing for the delivery of Diet ID’s personalized nutrition solutions in a digital setting. Patients will take the Diet ID assessment to determine their current diet, select a goal diet, and receive personalized information about the nutritional changes they need to make to reach their goal.

Patients suffering from chronic illnesses can be treated in part through the use of food as medicine. By partnering with Diet ID, BHD expands its commitment to providing innovative, personalized tools to treat disease and offer patients cutting-edge solutions to advance their health.

BHD’s primary focus has been on cardiovascular health and personal biomarker testing, but over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, BHD has pivoted to also provide COVID-19 testing services. Patients who sign up for COVID-19 testing with BHD will also have access to Diet ID, providing them with an evidence-based way to improve personal health and reduce the risk of adverse COVID-19 outcomes.

Dr. Michael Dansinger, MD, medical director of the Boston Heart Lifestyle Program, said, "Boston Heart is very pleased to collaborate with Diet ID. Incorporating their tools into the Boston Heart Lifestyle Program will help our patients improve their eating patterns, which will, in turn, show in the sophisticated blood testing we provide for prevention of heart attacks, stroke, and diabetes."

Dr. David Katz, Founder and CEO of Diet ID, added, “Boston Heart Diagnostics has been a valued research partner, and we are very proud to move to a full deployment with them now. Our view is that diet should be a vital sign – assessed for every patient – and BHD is in the vanguard of that movement.”

About Diet ID

Diet ID, a digital health company, provides the fastest way to effectively measure and manage diet quality in clinical and non-clinical settings. The company offers innovative tools that allow patients to assess and improve their diet using an effortless image-based experience. Founded by Dr. David Katz, former President of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Diet ID is making it possible to treat diet as a vital sign. www.dietid.com

About Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation

Boston Heart Diagnostics (“BHD”), a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), is transforming the treatment of cardiovascular disease by providing healthcare providers and their patients with novel, personalized diagnostics and integrated customized lifestyle programs that have the power to change the way clinicians and patients communicate about disease and improve heart health. Boston Heart looks beyond the “good” and “bad” cholesterol assessment that conventional labs provide to give a more complete picture of heart health. For more information on Boston Heart Diagnostics, please visit www.BostonHeartDiagnostics.com