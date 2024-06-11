Ascend Health and Diet ID Partner to Highlight Nutrition in the Rehabilitation Setting

Ascend Health Elevates Rehabilitation Services with Innovative Strategic Partnership

BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Health, a leading rehabilitation clinic in Newfoundland and Labrador, is proud to announce its new partnership with Diet ID™, a cutting-edge dietary assessment and goal-setting platform. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in Ascend Health's mission to provide top-tier, individualized, evidence-based rehabilitation services that promote recovery, enhance quality of life, and empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to achieve their health and rehabilitation goals.

Recognizing the critical role of nutrition in disease management and recovery, Ascend Health has integrated Diet ID's personalized nutrition wellbeing platform into its comprehensive care approach. This partnership allows caregivers to address patients' nutritional needs efficiently, simplifying and scaling the process to ensure broad, impactful reach.

Joe Yetman, physiotherapist and founder of Ascend Health, says, "Our goal is to use Diet ID to improve the health and well-being of patients with chronic metabolic diseases in Newfoundland and Labrador. Through our holistic and integrative treatment programs, we offer a personalized, goal-oriented approach that educates patients on healthy lifestyle habits, empowering them to take better control of their health."

Prior to the initial visit, patients will complete Diet ID’s quick, image-based digital assessment. This innovative tool provides essential baseline data about eating habits, diet quality, and health goals. Patients will then engage with personalized goal tracking, gamified weekly nutrition micro-challenges, and tailored educational content. After participating in Ascend’s 12-week lifestyle program featuring Diet ID, a follow-up assessment several months later will measure the program's success, offering instant, reliable insights into the intervention's impact on disease risk and overall health. Improvement in diet quality serves as an early indicator of positive changes in key health metrics, such as weight and biometric data.

David L. Katz, founder and CEO of Diet ID, states, "We are thrilled and honored to partner with Ascend Health to enhance their personalized, comprehensive approach to patient care. Nutrition is one of the most important pillars of lifestyle medicine, and this partnership is a perfect fit."

Healthcare providers often struggle with the challenge of improving nutrition literacy among their patients, lacking sustainable, engaging resources. Diet ID’s platform addresses this gap by offering a simple, user-friendly tool that not only enhances nutrition education but also provides robust data tracking capabilities.

"To make a real difference, modern practices need simple, easy-to-use tools to help patients achieve truly optimal health. Diet ID simplifies the nutrition piece while giving the Ascend team a powerful resource for both education and data tracking," says Yetman.

This partnership marks Diet ID's first of several planned Canadian wellness collaborations in 2024, furthering its mission to enable every clinician to deliver food and nutrition as medicine. Ascend Health's collaboration with Diet ID represents a forward-thinking approach to rehabilitation, integrating cutting-edge tools to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care. This partnership underscores Ascend Health's commitment to innovative solutions that support long-term health and well-being.

About Ascend Health

Ascend Health is a Newfoundland and Labrador-based interdisciplinary medical and injury rehabilitation and performance clinic dedicated to providing high-quality, evidence-based injury rehabilitation services. Its team of experienced healthcare professionals collaborates to help clients overcome pain and return to a lifestyle of health and vitality.

About Diet ID

Founded by Dr. David L. Katz and recently acquired by the food-as-medicine company Tangelo, Diet ID is a leading platform for dietary assessment and goal setting, offering innovative, evidence-based tools to improve nutrition literacy and health outcomes. Diet ID is committed to making diet quality a vital sign with its patented innovation in comprehensive dietary intake assessment.