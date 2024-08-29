Second U.S. Patent Issued for Breakthrough Advance in Dietary Assessment

Dietary Fingerprinting

Diet ID secures second U.S. patent for its innovative dietary assessment technology, advancing precision, efficiency, and the impact of Food as Medicine.

Our mission has always been to make dietary assessment as easy and accurate as possible, and this patent is another milestone in that journey.” — Dr. David L. Katz, MD, MPH

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet ID™, a digital platform for assessing and improving dietary intake, has been issued a second US Patent for its groundbreaking method of identifying and assessing diet quality, the most important predictor of chronic disease risk, in as little as one minute. Already owning a foundational patent for its pattern-recognition-based approach, called “diet quality photo navigation,” the company has now earned a second patent for its image development and matching method, called “dietary fingerprinting.” This patent solidifies Diet ID's position at the forefront of modern dietary assessment and technology, further advancing the precision and user-friendliness of dietary evaluations.

The patented technology overcomes the challenges of traditional dietary assessments, which often rely on time-consuming and error-prone methods like food diaries and recalls. Diet ID’s innovative approach uses image-based vignettes to represent dietary patterns, allowing for quick, intuitive selection on any web-enabled device. This method harnesses natural pattern recognition, providing an accurate measure of diet quality in as little as one minute, compared to the 90 minutes required by conventional methods.

The advance in dietary assessment has been extensively validated, with comparisons against traditional methods taking many times longer, and against biomarkers. Peer-reviewed publications of these findings have been published both by those involved in the advance, and by fully independent research scientists.

“Diet quality is the single leading predictor of premature death and chronic disease in the United States today; it should be measured, and managed, in everyone—just like any other ‘vital sign.’ Our mission has always been to make dietary assessment as easy and accurate as possible, and this patent is another milestone in that journey,” said Dr. David L. Katz, founder and CEO of Diet ID and Chief Medical Officer of Tangelo (an Intend, Inc. company), a leading food-as-medicine company that acquired Diet ID in 2023. “By distilling complex dietary data into simple, visually-based choices, we are transforming how diet quality is measured, making it accessible and engaging for everyone, from individual consumers to healthcare professionals.”

Diet ID, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tangelo, is an integral part of Tangelo’s Food as Medicine platform, offering a standardized and validated method to efficiently and objectively measure diet quality, as well as food and nutrient intake—key metrics for demonstrating the effectiveness and strong return on investment of food-based interventions. The platform also enables the creation of personalized goal diets, supported by daily micro challenges that encourage the adoption and sustainability of healthy habits.

Jeremy Cooley, CEO of Tangelo, noted, “By enabling this precise measurement, we are not only accelerating the adoption of Food as Medicine but also paving the way for it to become the standard of care. This method empowers healthcare providers and organizations with actionable insights, driving better outcomes, reducing chronic disease risk, and lowering healthcare costs, ultimately benefiting both individual health and the broader healthcare system.”

The Diet ID platform is designed to operate on its own or be seamlessly integrated within consumer-facing applications.



About Diet ID: Diet ID’s mission is to revolutionize dietary assessment through cutting-edge technology that simplifies and enhances the user experience—and to make diet quality a vital sign. With a commitment to improving public health, Diet ID continues to develop tools that empower individuals and professionals to make better dietary choices.

About Tangelo: Tangelo is a full-stack Food as Medicine platform that delivers precision Food As Medicine interventions and wrap-around services to populations at scale. Focused on building the data infrastructure (or “railroad”) to make prescribing food a standard of care, Tangelo plugs-in stakeholders — including health care payers, food suppliers, nutrition experts, policymakers, and more — to a new supply-chain focused on healing our country through nutrition and ending diet-related chronic disease.

