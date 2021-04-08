US-12 resurfacing starts Monday between Galien and Niles

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Berrien

HIGHWAY: US-12

CLOSEST CITY : Galien

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 6.5 miles of US-12 from the Galien/Bertrand township line to Mayflower Road. The $3.7 million investment includes asphalt resurfacing, joint repairs, rebuilt shoulders, and new pavement markings.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the life of the roadway and improve ride quality and safety for motorists.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.