Bridge and road work requires closing I-75 on consecutive weekends in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - Both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-696 and M-102 (8 Mile Road) 11 p.m. Friday, April 9 - 5 a.m. Monday, April 12, and 11 p.m. Friday, April 16 - 5 a.m. Monday, April 19, for bridge and road work. - By 5 a.m. Monday, April 12, all traffic will be maintained on the northbound lanes.

April 7, 2021 -- Weather permitting, bridge demolition and beam setting will require both directions of I-75 to be closed between 8 Mile Road and I-696. The consecutive weekend closures are needed to allow crews to safely demolish the Browning Avenue pedestrian bridge and set bridge beams on the Shevlin Avenue vehicular bridge and Highland Avenue pedestrian bridge in the city of Hazel Park. In addition, crews will shift all I-75 traffic between 8 Mile Road and I-696 to the rebuilt northbound lanes, and open the northbound I-75 exit to 9 Mile/John R. Road by 5 a.m. Monday, April 12.

The first weekend closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, April 9, and end by 5 a.m. Monday, April 12. The following weekend, the freeway closure begins at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 16, and ends by 5 a.m. Monday, April 19.

Prior to both freeway closures, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to 9 Mile roads.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.