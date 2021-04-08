Ardmore Avenue to Close for SEPTA Railing Installation Under Bridge Replacement Project in Haverford Township, Delaware County

​King of Prussia, PA – Ardmore Avenue is scheduled to close between Haverford Road and Golf House Road in Haverford Township, Delaware County, on Monday, April 19, through Friday, May 14, for SEPTA railing installation, under the project to replace two bridges that carry Ardmore Avenue over Cobbs Creek and SEPTA’s Norristown High-Speed Line, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Completion of the project was announced in December 2020 with minor construction activities remaining.

During the closure, Ardmore Avenue motorists will be directed to use Darby Road, College Avenue and Haverford Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. Ardmore Avenue carries an annual average daily traffic volume of 11,700.

This bridge replacement project was driven by the need to replace both structures that had been rated in poor condition because of their age, state of deterioration and the lack of adequate shoulders and approaches to the structures. They were replaced with new structures to enhance the safety and operations of the two bridges.

The bridge over Cobbs Creek was built in 1935, and the structure over SEPTA tracks dated back to 1927.

The new bridge over SEPTA spans 55 feet in length, and is a reinforced concrete box beam structure that is supported by new reinforced concrete abutments. Adjacent to the bridge are five new retaining walls and two new ADA ramps that provide ADA-compliant access to the SEPTA Norristown High Speed Line station. These structures have architectural surface treatment to replicate stone which was chosen in coordination with local stakeholders.

The bridge over Cobbs Creek is a reinforced concrete arch culvert that spans 32 feet and has two new adjacent retaining walls. These structures have natural stone facing that was chosen to reflect the character of the adjacent Merion Golf Club which is a National Historic Landmark.

Sight distance was also improved under this project for motorists traveling on the bridge over SEPTA, allowing better visibility of oncoming traffic. In addition to the bridge replacements, the project completed reconstruction of the roadway between Golf House Road and Haverford Road to accommodate two 4-foot wide shoulders and two 12-foot wide travel lanes.

The sidewalks on the new bridge over SEPTA tracks remain closed to pedestrians and the temporary bridge remains in place for access to the SEPTA station.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $9,935,943 bridge replacement project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

