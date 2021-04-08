Sweeping Operation Set for Next Week in Burnham/Reedsville

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be roadway sweeping in the Burnham/Reedsville area early next week. The work will be performed by Mifflin County PennDOT Maintenance and will take place from 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Monday and Tuesday, April 12 and 13.

PennDOT crews will be sweeping along Route 1005 (Main Street) from the intersection of Main Street and West Freedom Avenue in Burnham to the intersection of Main Street and Route 655 west of Reedsville.

All sweeping activity will be done as a moving operation and motorists are reminded to be alert for crews along Route 1005 and adjacent roadways. Drivers should anticipate short travel delays.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

