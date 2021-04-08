Resurfacing Project to Begin Next Week on Route 22 in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – A 6.1-mile resurfacing project on Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County, is scheduled to begin next week.

Work on this project include concrete base repairs, concrete patching, milling, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates, minor drainage, and other miscellaneous activities on Route 22 in Susquehanna and Middle Paxton townships, the City of Harrisburg, and Dauphin Borough; a section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street); and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin tree trimming and selective tree removal on Wednesday, April 14. This work will be performed through the week from the Fishing Creek on-ramp to Dauphin Borough. There will be short-term single lanes closures from 7 AM to 2 PM.

Work on the Route 22 mainline will begin on Sunday, April 18. The contractor will work each week from Sunday night through Thursday morning. There will be short-term single lane closures for concrete patching. Lane closures on westbound Route 22 will be nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM. Lane closures on eastbound Route 22 will be nightly from 6 PM to 5 AM. All other lane restrictions will be from 9 PM to 6 AM. Work initially will begin in the westbound lanes, with milling followed by concrete patching.

Nighttime ramp detours are planned for future dates. Updated press releases will be issued prior to the implementation of the detours.

Hempt Bros., Inc., of Camp Hill, PA is the prime contractor on this $13,522,128 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 5, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018