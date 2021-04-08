Resurfacing to Begin Next Week on Route 222 in West Earl and Ephrata Townships, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work is set to begin next week on a 4.34-mile resurfacing project on Route 222 in West Earl and Ephrata townships, Lancaster County.

This project consists of milling, paving, base repairs, concrete patching, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signs and pavement markings on Route 222 from the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township.

The contractor will begin work the night of Monday, April 12, on southbound Route 222. Lane restrictions will be in place nightly from 9 PM to 6 AM.

The contractor is scheduled to work Sunday nights through Friday nights in both northbound and southbound directions of Route 222.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., Inc., is the prime contractor on this $6,279,708 project. Work is expected to be completed by July 27, 2022.

