PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Interstate 70 at SR 51 Interchange Improvement Project

Uniontown, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Engineering District 12-0, invites the public to participate in a Virtual Plans Display for the Interstate 70 at SR 51 Interchange Improvement Project (SR 0070-Section E10) located in Rostraver and South Huntingdon Townships, Westmoreland County.

The project involves reconstruction and widening of an approximately two-mile section of Interstate 70 beginning approximately one mile west of SR 51 and ending at the eastern end of the Smithton High Level Bridge spanning the Youghiogheny River. The project will also include reconstruction of approximately one (1) mile of SR 51 including the upgrade of the Interstate 70 interchange with SR 51 (Exit 46) with a Diverging Diamond Interchange.

The virtual plans display will be available online at http://www.i-70projects.com from 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 and will be viewable on all devices. The purpose of the virtual plans display is to provide updated details regarding the interchange design improvements, environmental studies, and the anticipated construction schedule. Participants may also add their names or update their information to the project contact list and share their feedback about the project.

Persons unable to access the virtual plans display online may obtain an informational handout and comment form between April 14 and April 21 at the following informational outpost locations: Rostraver Township Municipal Building 201 Municipal Drive Rostraver Township, PA 15012 Hours: Monday to Thursday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rostraver Public Library 700 Plaza Drive Rostraver Township, PA 15012 Hours: Monday – Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who require special assistance to participate in this meeting or need additional information, please contact Carrie Machuga, of McCormick Taylor, at cmmachuga@mccormicktaylor.com or 412-329-4420 by April 9 to coordinate arrangements.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Barry Lyons, P.E., at blyons@pa.gov or 724-439-7336 . Media inquiries should be directed to Jay Ofsanik, Acting Press Officer at jofsanik@pa.gov or 724-439-7135 .

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 . Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot.

Media Contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 ###