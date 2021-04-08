Route 28 Phase Change Begins this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the beginning of a new construction phase on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Wednesday night, April 7 weather permitting.

Crews are currently working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day this week to implement the next phase of traffic control on Route 28 between the Highland Park Bridge and Delafield Avenue. Once implemented, overnight single-lane restrictions will continue from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through the duration of the project. However, the single-lane width will be narrowed to 11 feet in each direction

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

