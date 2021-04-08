5:55 PM Update: Lane Closure on Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County

​5:55 PM Update: Both lanes of Route 11 will be closed between Bulk Plant Road and Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County.

Detour Information: Northbound traffic should use Route 1037 (Lithia Springs Road) and Route 1024 (Ridge Road). Northbound tractor trailers from Route 147 should use Ridge Road to Route 11.

Southbound traffic should use Ridge Road to Route 147 southbound back to Northumberland.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect travel delays.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane closure on Route 11 between Bulk Plant Road and Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

The northbound lane of Route 11 is closed. Northbound traffic is being directed to the middle (center) lane.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and expect travel delays.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

