Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Awarded Construction Grant for State Veterans Home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. – The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) Veterans Homes Committee announced Wednesday the award of a $39 million federal grant for the construction of the state’s fifth veterans home that will be built in Enterprise. The U.S. Veterans Administration awarded the grant to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs that will cover 65 percent of the home’s construction cost. The ADVA will cover 35 percent of the estimated $60 million facility that will provide quality long-term care to Alabama veterans.

Groundbreaking is planned to take place later this year, with construction beginning in early 2022. The facility is expected to open in 2023. It will be 182,000 square feet and house 175 residents. Once in full operation, it will provide jobs for more than 200 people.

“We can only see this as a blessing, a win-win situation for everyone. This project puts people to work, adds to our local economy and best of all, allows our community to give back in some small way to a group of dedicated Americans who have sacrificed for us and this great country where we live,” Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said.

The site of the facility will be on 108 acres in Enterprise off Highway 51 just north of Yancey Parker Industrial Park. This location was chosen largely because of the considerable veteran population in Coffee County. Studies indicate the county, and Enterprise in particular, will see a significant growth in the veteran population in coming years.

Williams Blackstock Architects in Birmingham has been tasked with creating the facility’s design. Working with ADVA officials, the design will be unveiled on July 9 when the SBVA hosts its next board meeting in Enterprise.

“The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the State Board of Veterans Affairs are honored to have this partnership with the City of Enterprise and Coffee County. We are grateful for the support received from this generous community,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.

The new state veterans home has not been named yet. The ADVA is accepting nominations through June 14. The name of the facility will reflect the home’s geographical location, a person who had a pivotal role in the project or an honored veteran. The nomination form for submitting proposals is available on the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs website at www.va.alabama.gov or by calling the ADVA at 334-242-5077.