1,000 Man March and Fundraiser
Lawndale and Little Village Youth Matter
“Men Bonded in Faithfulness to Uplift Our Youth, Women, Families, and One Another”
The second 1K Man March welcomes everyone - men, women, and youth to march in support of Greater Lawndale and Little Village communities on May 1, 2021, from 1-5 p.m. CT. In the event of inclement weather, the march will be held on May 15, 2021.
Join friends and neighbors at this event that begins with a 1.3-mile march at 1:00 pm. The route starts at the Martin Luther King Building at 3810 W. 16th St. Chicago, Illinois 60623 and ends at St. Agatha Catholic Church at 3151 W. Douglas Blvd. Chicago, Illinois 60623.
Be at St. Agatha Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. where buses will be available to shuttle people to the Martin Luther King Building.
The event features entertaining speakers, performances, local businesses, vendors, job opportunities, food, and entertainment. Neighborhood employers and job placement agencies will be there taking job applications and helping youth and adults find employment.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending the march and rally.
Volunteers are still needed. Consider volunteering to make a difference in the lives of your neighbors.
Vendor spaces are still available; please fill out an application at www.1kManMarch.com
For more information contact:
St. Agatha Catholic Church, (773) 522-3050 or (872) 201-7522.
You can also email Event Coordinator Mike Trout at Ymen@msn.com
Father Larry Dowling
Saint Agatha Catholic Church
