STP and STC publish a newly developed Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for the European Union.
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for the European Union. This audit protocol, which contains relevant EU Member State requirements, was last updated January 2020. The regulatory date for this latest release is January 2021. The table below shows the extent of regulatory changes taking place since the last update.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
- European Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR 2021), 30 September 1957 as amended through 1 January 2021 establishes rules for the movement of dangerous goods by road that are applicable to those European States that have agreed to the ADR (which is most of the European States/Countries). This 2021 version of the Agreement replaces the 2019 version of the Agreement.
- Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2020/1435 of 9 October 2020 on the Duties Placed on Registrants to Update Their Registrations under Regulation (EC) No. 1907/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council Concerning the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) (Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2020/1435, OJ L 331 of 9 October 2020 amends Articles 22 of REACH. This Regulation introduces chemical registration amendment triggers and deadlines for all types of chemical registration amendments categories listed in Article 22 of REACH, including changes relating to registrants’ status, changes in the composition of a substance or its tonnage, new identified uses or uses advised against, new knowledge of the risks to human health, or changes relating to the classification, labeling of a registered substance under Article 22 of REACH.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.
