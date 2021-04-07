Ty Howard Named DEQ Deputy Director

Ty Howard

April 7, 2021

DEQ Executive Director Kim Shelley announced today that she has appointed current Waste Management and Radiation Control (WMRC) director Ty Howard to be the deputy director of the Department.

“Ty is a thoughtful and engaging leader and I’m grateful that he’s accepted this new challenge,” said Shelley. “He will play a critical role in leading DEQ into the future as we work to implement our vital mission of clean air, land and water for a healthy and prosperous Utah.”

Howard has served a total of 19 years with DEQ, most recently as the WMRC director beginning in 2019. Prior to that, he worked at DEQ from 1996 to 2009 in various roles. He worked as a scientist in the Division of Environmental Response and Remediation (DERR) and the Division of Solid and Hazardous Waste before becoming a manager in the Superfund program in DERR. He later served as the manager overseeing the permitting program in the Division of Air Quality before leaving to work in the private sector.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as DEQ’s next Deputy Director,” Howard said. “I look forward to continuing my association with the dedicated employees of DEQ and collaborating with the many great stakeholders the department works with throughout the state. Together, we can address and resolve the complex and challenging issues that arise, in an effort to ensure a clean and safe environment for the citizens of this great state.”

Howard is active in the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials and the Air and Waste Management Association. He is a member of the Utah Society of Certified Public Managers.