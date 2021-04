Jennafer Ross, Creative Global Event Coordinator, Founder & CEO of JR Global Events Zoom Interviewed for DotCom Magazine

Jennafer Ross, Expert Global Event Coordinator, Founder & CEO of JR Global Events Zoom Interviewed for DotCom Magazine The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Show The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Zoom Interview The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CLAIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennafer Ross , Prominent Global Event Coordinator, and Founder and CEO of JR Global Events Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Jennafer Ross, well-known Global Event Coordinator, and Founder and CEO of JR Global Events joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Jennafer Ross has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Jennafer Ross joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJennafer Ross, a leading Global Event Coordinator, and energetic Founder and CEO of JR Global Events has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Jennafer Ross of JR Global Events joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Jennafer Ross discusses the newest offerings of JR Global Events, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares compelling thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jennafer Ross joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jennafer Ross was really great. He has an awesome background in the Global Event Coordinator space. The success of JR Global Events is a true testament to their creative team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jennafer Ross on the video series. Interviewing Jennafer Ross was a lot of fun, educational and impressive. It was wonderful to have Jennafer Ross on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Jennafer Ross of JR Global Events has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly honored to have Jennafer Ross on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like JR Global Events. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many vigorous and talented people are building amazing companies. Jennafer Ross and JR Global Events are providing an peerless service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build an incomparable company. As we scout the world for impressive entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Jennafer Ross who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Jennafer Ross”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

