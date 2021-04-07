Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Congratulates Todd Graves on Confirmation to MU Board

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, right, sponsored Platte County attorney Todd Graves as he appeared before the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee prior to his confirmation as a member of the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

JEFFERSON CITY —State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, congratulates Platte county resident Todd P. Graves upon his confirmation as a member of the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The Kansas City attorney’s appointment by the Missouri Senate was approved Wednesday.

“I was proud to present Todd to the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee and I congratulate him on his confirmation,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “As a seventh-generation Missourian and a proud graduate of the University of Missouri, he will be a tremendous asset to the Board of Curators.”

A resident of Edgerton, Graves practices law and farms cattle on land originally settled by his great-great grandfather. A founding partner of the Graves Garrett law firm, he previously served as the United States attorney for the Western District of Missouri, and was twice elected prosecuting attorney of Platte County.

