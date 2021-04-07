Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missouri Senate Approves Sen. Holly Rehder’s Statewide PDMP Bill

Senator Holly Rehder’s legislation creating a statewide PDMP system has been approved by the Senate.

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), has passed out of the upper chamber and now moves to the House of Representatives for its consideration.

Senate Bill 63 limits access to private information to medical professionals, specifically prohibits the information from being used to deny firearm purchases and includes a rolling purge of the data. A task force of health care professionals will administer the new program.

“Prescription drug monitoring programs are the most promising tool to fight drug abuse by allowing medical professionals to see their patients’ medication history, allowing them to recognize signs of addiction and prevent dangerous drug interactions,” Sen. Rehder says.

Missouri is the only state in the nation that does not have a statewide PDMP. Passage of PDMP legislation has been a priority for Sen. Rehder, who introduced similar legislation throughout her eight-year tenure in the House of Representatives.

For more information about Sen. Rehder, visit www.senate.mo.gov/Rehder.

 

Missouri Senate Approves Sen. Holly Rehder's Statewide PDMP Bill

