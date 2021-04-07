Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Elaine Gannon Invites Residents to a Virtual Alzheimer’s Community Forum

For Immediate Release: April 7, 2021

Contact: Heather McKnelly, 573-751-4008

Senator Elaine Gannon Invites Residents to a Virtual Alzheimer’s Community Forum

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, encourages the residents of the 3rd Senatorial District to participate in an upcoming Alzheimer’s Community Forum, held virtually on Wednesday, April 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The educational event will provide a brief overview on Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss, and conclude with a discussion on how to best meet the needs of those affected by and living with the debilitating disease.

“The pandemic has added another layer of challenges for families dealing with Alzheimer’s on a daily basis,” said Sen. Gannon. “Please register for the forum to share your story and learn how to help others who are struggling with this incurable disease.”

The collaborative session is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri, Aging Ahead, the Jefferson County Library and the Jefferson County Branch of the YMCA of Greater St. Louis. Register for the virtual event by calling 800-272-3900.

For more information about Sen. Gannon and her legislation, please visit her official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Gannon.

