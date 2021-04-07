Proactive news headlines including Exro Technologies, BioHarvest Sciences, Versus Systems and Else Nutrition Holdings
Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
/EIN News/ -- New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) (FRA:8MV) delivers record 1Q sales for its flagship functional food product VINIA in Israel click here
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) reports no serious adverse events in dosing of Cohort 1 in Phase 1 study of Ampligen drug's safety as an intranasal therapy click here
- Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) reveals promising new open pit drill results from its Tucano gold operation in Brazil click here
- DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L) subsidiary Hashoff wins PGA Masters social media content campaign for Nasdaq company click here
- Organic Garage Ltd (CVE:OG) (OTCQX:OGGFF) (FRA:9CW1) expands its Hand-Picked Partner program to include baked goods and sushi click here
- GGX Gold Corp (CVE:GGX) (OTCQB:GGXXF) (FRA:3SR2) posts "significant results" from drilling at Perky vein, Gold Drop property click here
- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) touts C$48M war chest to advance Coil Driver commercialization in 2020 results click here
- Renforth Resources' Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) latest drill results from 2020 program at Parbec expected to positively impact resource estimate click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) set to launch its plant-based products in the US northeast click here
- Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) strengthens Spanish presence with launch of ORYX Gaming on Casumo click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) sees patient numbers soar year-over-year in Q1 treatment data click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) adds new functionality to prizing platform for the UK market click here
- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) completes its integration with Vend’s Billing API click here
- Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) seeing promising nickel mineralization at previously undrilled target on the Tamarack nickel project click here
- OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM) says Tiger Broker, a leading online stock brokerage in Asia has become a new distributor of its Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) inks exclusive supply and distribution agreement for leronlimab in Brazil with Biomm SA click here
- Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA) further expands footprint in Greenwood camp as it acquires royalty on Sidley gold-Dayton copper properties click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) investee Immersive Tech inks letter of intent to sell its UNCONTAINED VR attraction to Autobahn Indoor Speedway click here
- Vanstar Mining Resources Inc (CVE:VSR) increases ground at Eva project, Quebec after encouraging airborne survey results click here
- Research Capital reiterates Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBDF) as ‘Speculative Buy’ with $36 price target after Dixie project expansion click here
