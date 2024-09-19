Submit Release
McGruff Goes to Capitol To Kick Off Crime Prevention Month and Keep Kids Safe Online

Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGruff the Crime Dog® and the National Crime Prevention Council stand in unity with families in support of passage of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). The clearest path forward is for the House of Representatives to approve the Senate-passed bill and get it on the president’s desk before the election.  

Note: McGruff will be at the U.S. Capitol, east steps, at 10 am ET to rally House members in support.


