Métis National Council Response to MN-S Resolution

Ottawa, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Métis Nation has the right to self-determination, and with that so does each Métis government. We learned today that the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) has decided to withdraw from the Métis National Council to refocus its priorities solely on the pursuit of self-government and treaty for Saskatchewan Métis citizens.

While the MNC was created to bring together the Métis Nation to work together in unity to achieve greater opportunity for Métis citizens, we respect the decision of the MN-S.

Since 1983, the MNC has been the national and international voice for the Métis Nation, receiving its mandate and direction from the MNC Governing Members. With these recent developments, President Caron will be meeting with MNC’s Governing Members to discuss next steps. We will share more information as it arises. We look forward to future collaboration with Métis Governments across the Homeland.

The MNC is committed to continuing the work to advance the aspirations of our ancestors, building a prosperous future for now and for the next generation of Métis.

-30-

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members—the democratically elected Métis Governments of Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia—to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members. Cassidy Caron is the President of the Métis National Council.

Melissa Lagacé Métis National Council melissal@metisnation.ca

