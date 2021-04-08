Advanced Biofuels Canada forms Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Caucus
Canada’s national advanced biofuels association accelerates efforts towards expanding SAF production and use in Canada.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada has launched a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) caucus of members to pursue expanded SAF production and use in Canada.
“The international aviation sector sees low-carbon fuel as the primary means for significant emissions reductions in the near to midterm,” said Ian Thomson, Advanced Biofuel’s President. “Our members and staff have played the lead role in most of the projects to get SAF into commercial use in Canada, and we now see this as the moment to accelerate our efforts. Jurisdictions around the world are moving rapidly to expand SAF production and use; Canada can't be left behind. Federal regulations, policies and programs are coming into focus and will signal to the global SAF project developers and technology providers that SAF will be an established part of Canada’s jet fuel supply.”
Immediate goals of the SAF caucus are advocacy to include provision for SAF in the federal Clean Fuel Standard and complementary provincial regulations, capital support to establish and expand production, an exemption structure for SAF in federal and provincial carbon pricing, and alignment opportunities with other jurisdictions and with Canada’s aviation sector.
For information on the SAF caucus or to discuss collaboration on the initiative, please contact Fred Ghatala, Director of Carbon and Sustainability, at fghatala@advancedbiofuels.ca.
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels, with over 15 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
