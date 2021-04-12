TruVideo’s new TruReports dashboard makes pleasing customers and increasing profits even easier
TruReports is a comprehensive, metrics tracking dashboard providing real-time feedback from customers and video compliance statistics.
We have always delivered when it comes to growing transparency, customer experience, and revenue. Now we are delivering on tracking and reporting to better understand the consumer.”WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruVideo, the proven video and texting communication platform that conquers trust and increases service revenue, now has an even better way to track how customers feel about service providers and dealerships. With the introduction of TruReports, busy managers can track the key metrics for revenue and video utilization, plus customer engagement and sentiment. The dashboard serves up the top stats associated with higher RO transactions such as volume of videos sent to customers, customer views and shares, and unfiltered customer feedback scores.
— Joe Shaker - CEO of TruVideo
“We are excited to launch our reporting dashboard which enables auto dealerships and service providers to track video utilization and quality, analytics on how customers are engaging with the communications, and real-time sentiment data,'' says CEO Joe Shaker.
The straightforward dashboard screen enables users to assess key revenue and communication metrics easily and to download reports at the click of a button. It offers customizable date ranges to view the data you need, as well as the ability to drill down into the details by advisors or technicians.
The dashboard also includes real-time feedback from customers, by the numbers and in their own words, in addition to video compliance stats to assess team performance.
About TruVideo:
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo’s platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo. For more information visit https://truvideo.com/
April Rain
TruVideo
marketing@truvideo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
About TruVideo