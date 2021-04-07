VSP Royalton/ Condition of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04-07-21 6:00 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 939 Harlow Road, Royalton, Vt 05068

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation

ACCUSED: Jasper Digby ,

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton Vermont

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police arrested Jasper Digby DOB 3-30-82 for Conditions of Release Violation after he was witnessed walking in front of 775 Harlow Road in the Town of Sharon. Digby has a 24 hour curfew not to leave his residence located at 939 Harlow Road in Royalton, and not to be within 300 feet of 775 Harlow Road in Sharon. Digby was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and transported to Windsor Superior Court for arraignment at 1:00 pm to answer to the charge of Condition of Release Violation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-7-21 1:00 pm

COURT: Windsor Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

