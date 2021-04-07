VSP Royalton/ Condition of Release Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201067
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04-07-21 6:00 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: 939 Harlow Road, Royalton, Vt 05068
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation
ACCUSED: Jasper Digby ,
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton Vermont
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police arrested Jasper Digby DOB 3-30-82 for Conditions of Release Violation after he was witnessed walking in front of 775 Harlow Road in the Town of Sharon. Digby has a 24 hour curfew not to leave his residence located at 939 Harlow Road in Royalton, and not to be within 300 feet of 775 Harlow Road in Sharon. Digby was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and transported to Windsor Superior Court for arraignment at 1:00 pm to answer to the charge of Condition of Release Violation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-7-21 1:00 pm
COURT: Windsor Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
