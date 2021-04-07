Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Royalton/ Condition of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey                       

STATION:   VSP Royalton                  

CONTACT#:  234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04-07-21  6:00 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 939 Harlow Road, Royalton, Vt 05068

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation

 

ACCUSED: Jasper Digby          ,                                   

AGE:  39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Royalton Vermont

 

VICTIM:  N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  The Vermont State Police arrested Jasper Digby DOB 3-30-82 for Conditions of Release Violation after he was witnessed walking in front of 775 Harlow Road in the Town of Sharon. Digby has a 24 hour curfew not to leave his residence located at 939 Harlow Road in Royalton, and not to be within 300 feet of 775 Harlow Road in Sharon.  Digby was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and transported to Windsor Superior Court for arraignment at 1:00 pm to answer to the charge of Condition of Release Violation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-7-21  1:00 pm           

COURT: Windsor Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton  

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov

 

VSP Royalton/ Condition of Release Violation

