Middlesex/Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A305226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                      

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2020/Afternoon

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Residence located on Williamstown Road, Washington Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Grenfell                                           

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Sandra Edmonds

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/11/2020, Sandra Edmonds of Williamstown, Vermont called the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks to report a Burglary with forcible entry that occurred at her residence while she was away from home. Troopers working together with the Hartford Probation and Parole office were able to establish Probable Cause that Jeremy Grenfell of Chelsea, Vermont has committed the act of Burglary, a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statues Annotated 1201. Grenfell was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal court and released into the custody of Probation and Parole.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 26th 2021, 0830 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

 

