Middlesex/Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/11/2020/Afternoon
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence located on Williamstown Road, Washington Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Jeremy Grenfell
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont
VICTIM: Sandra Edmonds
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/11/2020, Sandra Edmonds of Williamstown, Vermont called the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks to report a Burglary with forcible entry that occurred at her residence while she was away from home. Troopers working together with the Hartford Probation and Parole office were able to establish Probable Cause that Jeremy Grenfell of Chelsea, Vermont has committed the act of Burglary, a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statues Annotated 1201. Grenfell was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal court and released into the custody of Probation and Parole.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 26th 2021, 0830 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov