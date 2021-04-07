4/7/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Offers Tips for a Healthy Financial Future During Financial Literacy Month TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In recognition of April as Financial Literacy Month, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is providing important financial literacy tips and resources to ensure Floridians are financially set for their future. Financial Literacy Month is recognized nationwide in April to highlight the importance of financial literacy and teach everyone how to establish and maintain healthy financial habits. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “April is a great time to focus on your finances, and as your CFO I am committed to ensuring you have the tools necessary to be set up for financial success. Every Floridian deserves to have financial freedom and my goal is to provide the best financial resources to help all Floridians make wise financial decisions. This past year has been far from average and many have experienced financial hardships. As we are still working to recover from the financial impacts of COVID-19, I encourage you to review the tips below to ensure your financial future is bright.” The Federal Trade Commission offered the following financial tips: • Create a budget. The first step toward taking control of your financial life is to find out how much money you take in and how much you spend. The Federal Trade Commission offers a budget worksheet to get started.

• Pay yourself first. Consider using a payroll savings plan to automatically deposit a certain amount of money into your savings account each payday.

• Keep credit card use under control. Got a credit card? Remember, incidental purchases add up. Paying only the minimum amount due each month can result in finance charges that quickly make small purchases very costly. Your credit also can take a hit. If possible, pay your full balance every month.

• Protect your personal information. Reduce your risk of identity theft. Here’s how: Ask questions before sharing your personal information and know who you’re sharing the information with; store and dispose of your personal information securely; and maintain appropriate security on your computers and other electronic devices. While you’re at it, check out the warning signs that someone might be using your personal information.

• Order your credit report from annualcreditreport.com. Make sure the information is accurate, complete, and up-to-date before you apply for a mortgage or other loan, buy insurance, or apply for a job. If you find errors, dispute them.

• Learn about your options, and what to expect at the dealership, before you lease or finance a new or used vehicle.

• Comparison shop for home loans and mortgages. A mortgage is a product, just like a car, so the price and terms may be negotiable. You'll want to compare all the costs involved in obtaining a mortgage. Shopping, comparing, and negotiating can save you thousands of dollars. ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida's Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida's firefighters, and ensure the state's finances are stable to support economic growth in the state.