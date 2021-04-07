CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of DFS Agency Bill from House Subcommittee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the House State Administration and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 1209, which bolsters the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment, and focus on protecting Floridians from fraud and scams. HB 1209 will move next to the House Commerce Committee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As your CFO, I’m always fighting for Floridians and working to further serve our communities. Our agency bill aims to enhance our vital fraud fighting efforts, looks to further protect Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, and shields victims of sexual harassment. No doubt, 2020 brought significant challenges to the state of Florida, but by working together on these measures and others, we can ensure we are building a better, stronger Florida. I applaud the favorable hearing of our agency bill in House subcommittee today and thank you to Speaker Chris Sprowls, Chair Cyndi Stevenson and Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff for their continued leadership and support of the Department of Financial Services.”

