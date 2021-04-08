Comedian Lori Hamilton has won an award for Best Actress for her short film Corporate Knobs
Canadian film festival rewards Hamilton’s comedic performance
Comedian Lori Hamilton's creativity and talent has won her another film award, this time for her performance in her short film Corporate Knobs. She won the Couch Film Festival's award for Best Actress for their Spring 2021 season. Hamilton's performance in her satirical one-woman variety show has already been praised by audiences and critics alike for its expressive humor and insightful narratives regarding corporate life.
“Hamilton’s performance as Prenderghast is excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny.” -North West End UK
The Corporate Knobs short is a comedy variety show that gives you the TRUTH about work life from multiple characters played by Hamilton. From How to Be a Bad Manager, Guess the HR Outcome, Real World Job Descriptions and Cat Co-Workers, you’ll see the hilarious and very real world of life in Corporate America. Hamilton even shares a timely message from her “sponsor” a satirical company she created called Landalor Industries – A growing concern. To check out the show and the company visit: TheLoriHamilton.com & Landalor.com
*** Press Reviews ***
“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”
- Atlanta Press
“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”
- Go Go Magazine, Denver
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and
Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and
Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went
on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created
and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play
Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 43 awards for creative and writing excellence,
including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her
constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com .
About the competition…
The Couch Film Festival is a short film festival in Toronto. The festival specializes in narrative, documentary, animation, and experimental short film that are under 120 minutes. They are a quarterly festival and they accept different genres each quarter.
Corporate Knobs by Lori Hamilton, Comedian/Writer