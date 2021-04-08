HIP Video Promo Presents: What To Know Before Shooting Your Next Music Video (With Steve Gottlieb) – HIP to the Scene

HIP To The Scene

If you've got any interest in creating the best music video of your career, you're going to want to hear what Steve has to say.

Steve Gottlieb, owner and principal of ContentVideo.net and VideoStatic.com, joins host Andy Gesner to answer the question:

"What do I need to know before shooting my next music video?"

The second episode features a conversation with Steve Gottlieb. Steve is a behind-the-scenes music video force to be reckoned with. His knowledge in this arena surpasses anyone in the business for over 40 years. For over a quarter of a century, Steve has worked with legendary record labels like Columbia, Atlantic, and Island. During those 25 years, Steve has watched tens of thousands of music videos! Andy met him when he was the chief editor at the CVC Report in the late nineties, but you may already know him as the owner, creator, and editor-in-chief of VideoStatic.com, the world's authoritative source for all things music videos. And most importantly to the creatives receiving this transmission, he is president of ContentVideo.net, where he plays matchmaker to record labels, bands, musicians, and their numerous music video needs.

If you've got any interest in creating the best music video of your career, you're going to want to hear what Steve has to say.

These conversations are guided by HIP Video Promo principal and founder Andy Gesner, whose charming, encouraging, relentlessly positive personality is the animating spirit behind the company. As all of our clients (past and present!) know well, Andy is a genial host dedicated to helping independent artists tell their stories. Before he founded HIP, he was deeply immersed in New Jersey independent music: promoting shows at legendary venues, assisting in developing local artists, and playing bass with Spiral Jetty, one of the cornerstone bands of the '80s independent boom in the Garden State. Andy has plenty of his own tales to tell and his own unique perspective on the industry, and you can expect him to challenge his guests and prompt them to share insights you simply won't encounter anywhere else.

