HIP Video Promo Presents: Shaheed & DJ Supreme release brand new music video for 'Play Ball'

Birmingham's Hip-Hop Duo Shaheed and DJ Supreme Connect Community Through "Play Ball"

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaheed and DJ Supreme are natural-born champions of classic hip-hop, of their city, and authentic artistry. For nearly two decades, they have used their musical talents to spark a universal consciousness, shedding light on critical issues with nuance, sincerity, and oftentimes, a dose of effusive positivity. Their signature sound blends DJ Supreme’s intoxicating boom-bap beats with Shaheed’s compelling lyricism, offering a delightfully old-school vibration that harks back to what made hip-hop’s golden era so special. This rock-solid duo is more than just a pillar of Birmingham, Alabama’s underappreciated yet vibrant hip-hop scene—they’re a vital part of their greater community. Through their non-profit, K.R.U. (Knowledge, Rhythm, and Understanding), They’ve transformed music into a movement—empowering young people in Birmingham and beyond. Now, with the release of two new singles, the hip-hop homesteaders are more educational, motivational, and powerful than ever, bringing the heat to anthems as enjoyable as they are revolutionary.

The arrival of spring brings many joys to the American people: longer days, warmer sunshine, blooming flowers, and most importantly, baseball. In partnership with the World Baseball League, an organization dedicated to “reimagining what baseball can be” with an emphasis on community, hip-hop powerhouses Shaheed and DJ Supreme have created a timeless feel-good anthem designed to energize and unite baseball fans from backyard games to packed stadiums. Their classic hip-hop prowess truly shines in this atypical setting: DJ Supreme’s warm, soul-soothing beats and Shaheed’s effortless bars capture the welcoming spirit of the sport, all while their conscious lyricism explores the legends and history that made it all possible. Now that baseball season is in full swing, there’s no doubt that audiences will want to get up and “play ball,” as they celebrate this truly American game rooted in skill, strength, teamwork, and solidarity with their resonant words leading the way.

There’s no better place to spotlight baseball’s rich history than Birmingham, and the “Play Ball” music video is the ultimate tribute—a woven tapestry of history and modern-day culture. With positivity as their guide, Shaheed and DJ Supreme round the bases at Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the United States. It’s here that many teams, including the World Baseball League, continue the legacy of the trailblazers who came before. Along their journey, they connect with today’s professionals and explore Birmingham’s deep baseball roots, including a trip to the Negroe Southern League Museum. There, they pay homage to the Alabama greats who broke barriers and reshaped the game, honoring some of the most influential players of all time. But Shaheed and DJ Supreme are not only here to celebrate the past—they’re here to make history. And that’s exactly what they’re doing, one ballpark anthem at a time.

