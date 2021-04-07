Nebraska DMV Launches Test in American Sign Language

LINCOLN – An American Sign Language version of the Operator’s (Car) License Knowledge Test statewide is now available at the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

The American Sign Language version of the written test was launched at several pilot locations in November 2020 and deployed statewide in December. The test, available through the Nebraska DMV’s automated testing tablets, features videos of an interpreter signing test questions on screen.

“We’re happy to launch this new version of our test in American Sign Language,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “The Nebraska DMV is working to make business at the DMV more convenient, customer-focused, and accessible for those seeking our services.”

The new test was made possible through the DMV’s collaboration with the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH) and partnership with test provider Idemia. The Commission recommended an American Sign Language version of the test and assisted in reviewing the new language option.

“The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing applauds Nebraska DMV for launching an American Sign Language version of the driver’s knowledge test,” said John Wyvill, Executive Director of the NCDHH. “This collaborative effort by the Nebraska DMV will ensure Nebraskans who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing who communicate through American Sign Language may take their test in their native language. This partnership is just one example of agencies in state government working together to ensure the good life is accessible to all Nebraskans.”

The American Sign Language version of the driver knowledge test is available at all DMV locations that provide testing services with no appointment necessary. A complete list of locations and the availability of testing is online at dmv.nebraska.gov/locations.

###