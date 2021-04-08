Hawaiian Timeshare Deeds Prepared and Recorded
To change owners of timeshares in Hawaii, resorts require a deed recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances. This service is provided at website Deed and Record.
Change of owners for timeshares, intervals and vacation plans in Hawaii is by deed. ”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change of owners for timeshares in Hawaii is done by deed. Hawaiian timeshares are also referred to as “intervals” and “vacation plans.” Change of owners occurs in divorce, marriage, gifts, trusts and to add or remove co-owners. Deed and Record prepares and records deed for timeshares in Hawaii.
— Mark W. Bidwell
Hawaii has a State-wide recording system in the United States. Within Hawaii, there are two systems. One system is with the Land Court and the other is with the Bureau of Conveyances. All Hawaiian timeshare deeds are recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances.
A deed is paper document signed by the current owner of the property to change ownership real property to a new owner. Hawaii has a list of information required to appear on the deed. Examples are; the internal control number, tax map key, last transfer document number and date and legal description.
The most important information to provide is the identify of the owner. The new owner has to be identified with a current address. The owner signs the deed and the signature must be acknowledged by a notary.
In a divorce, its not the spouse awarded the timeshare that must sign the deed, it is the other spouse. To add a spouse, the current owner signs the deed. To add a non-spouse, co-owner, the current owner must sign the deed. To remove a non-spouse, co-owner, the co-owner to be removed signs.
Change of owners for timeshares in Hawaii is by deed. Change in owners occurs in divorce, marriage, gifts, trusts and to add or remove co-owners. Deed and Record prepares and records deed for timeshares in Hawaii.
This post was prepared by Mark W. Bidwell. Office is at 4952 Warner Avenue, Suite 235, Huntington Beach, California 92649. Phone is 714-846-2888. Website is DeedAndRecord.
Mark Bidwell
Mark W. Bidwell, A Law Corporation
+1 714-846-2888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn